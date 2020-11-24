While there are a number of music awards ceremonies in a given year, none are as closely followed as the Grammys. That’s why fans were in an uproar on Tuesday after seeing that The Weeknd had not been nominated for a single 2021 Grammy Award despite his album After Hours being one of the most commercially successful records of the year.

The Weeknd was awarded for his album at nearly every other music awards ceremony this year so many of the singer’s listeners were surprised to learn that After Hours was snubbed for a Grammy nomination. After the full list of nominations was unveiled, fans flooded Twitter with their disappointment.

I’m also not understanding how tf YUMMY by Justin Bieber got nominated for best solo performance over blinding lights by The Weeknd ??? Abel sounds exactly like himself when he sings AND he puts on an entire show with costume and everything !!! pic.twitter.com/gRNuUqKYwA — torieᴴ (@HESOG0LDEN) November 24, 2020

the weeknd gave one of the best visuals, quality music and era from any artist this year and the grammys still snubbed him… pic.twitter.com/AvmfTW7QFb — chu (@chuuzus) November 24, 2020

noah cyrus being nominated this year but not the weeknd or rina sawayama pic.twitter.com/qt5JOT3DvA — mauricio (@futurefolkIore) November 24, 2020

so you telling me the weeknd, abel, got snubbed for EVERY category for the grammys…. that doesn’t make any type of sense 🥴pic.twitter.com/PppNdLd0Og — mAwAhIb is a hot gurl :) (@itsmawahib) November 24, 2020

THIS IS FOR THE WEEKND pic.twitter.com/Viz79aaFVX — taeil's bitch³³☆ (@taeilsballs) November 24, 2020

i’m happy about taylor, BUT i’m so sad about the weeknd, like finally a good male artist who reinvents himself serving vocals and concepts, dropping one of the biggest global smash hit of this year and for what? — swiffer struggle tweets (@swifferstruggle) November 24, 2020

Kid Cudi also agreed that The Weeknd deserved a nomination.

Abel was robbed man this shits weak — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) November 24, 2020

Despite fans’ disappointment, the Recording Academy interim president Harvey Mason Jr. stood by the Grammy nominations in an interview with Billboard. When asked about The Weeknd not being nominated, he responded, “For The Weeknd, in every year you only have a certain amount of people you can nominate for each category,” he said.