People Can’t Believe That The Weeknd Didn’t Receive Any Grammy Nominations

While there are a number of music awards ceremonies in a given year, none are as closely followed as the Grammys. That’s why fans were in an uproar on Tuesday after seeing that The Weeknd had not been nominated for a single 2021 Grammy Award despite his album After Hours being one of the most commercially successful records of the year.

The Weeknd was awarded for his album at nearly every other music awards ceremony this year so many of the singer’s listeners were surprised to learn that After Hours was snubbed for a Grammy nomination. After the full list of nominations was unveiled, fans flooded Twitter with their disappointment.

Kid Cudi also agreed that The Weeknd deserved a nomination.

Despite fans’ disappointment, the Recording Academy interim president Harvey Mason Jr. stood by the Grammy nominations in an interview with Billboard. When asked about The Weeknd not being nominated, he responded, “For The Weeknd, in every year you only have a certain amount of people you can nominate for each category,” he said.

The Weeknd’s snub is particularly surprising seeing how successful After Hours was upon its release. Just this week, the singer broke Post Malone’s previous record for the most time spent in the top 10 of Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart, as “Blinding Lights” has appeared in that range for an impressive 40 weeks total. The feat arrived just after the singer had set the record for the most weeks spent in the top five spots of the Hot 100.

See how fans reacted to The Weeknd not receiving any Grammy nominations above.

After Hours is out now via Republic. Get it here.

