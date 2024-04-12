Drake has had a massive target on his back lately. In recent days, he’s been at the center of a beef with Kendrick Lamar, after Lamar dissed him on Future and Metro Boomin’s We Don’t Trust You. Now it looks like The Weeknd is getting in on the Drake bashing, too, on “All To Myself” from Future and Metro Boomin’s newest album, We Still Don’t Trust You.

What Did The Weeknd Say About Drake On Future And Metro Boomin’s New Album?

Here are the lyrics in question, via Genius:

“These n****s always yappin’, yeah

I promise that I got your back

Ooh, look at how we movin’, baby (Movin’, baby)

They could never diss my brothers, baby (Future)

When they got leaks in they operation

I thank God that I never signed my life away

And we never do the big talk (No, no, no, no, no)

They shooters makin’ TikToks

Got us laughin’ in the Lambo (Yeah)”

The lyric about not signing his life away appears to be a reference to Drake’s attempts to sign The Weeknd to his OVO Sound label early in his career. Then, the line about TikTok seemingly refers to Drake making music geared for a casual, TikTok-using audience, which The Weeknd finds laughable.

Listen to “All To Myself” above.

We Still Don’t Trust You is out now via Epic Records/Boominati Worldwide/Republic Records. Find more information here.