Playboi Carti has become one of the most in-demand featured artists in music this year, signing on for collaborations with Camila Cabello and Travis Scott, popping out for Lana Del Rey’s Coachella-headlining set, and now, teaming up with The Weeknd for the second single from Abel’s upcoming album, Hurry Up Tomorrow. The new song is the two artists’ first collaboration since 2023’s “Popular” with Madonna.

The Weeknd first revealed the cover art for Hurry Up Tomorrow on September 7 after teasing the new album for months before. In July, he posted a video to social media that declared “there are three chapters to this tale,” leading to speculation that his then-rumored album would constitute the capstone to a trilogy made up of his last two releases, After Hours and Dawn FM. Then, he shared a second screenshot from another eerie video, furthering the mystery and the anticipation for the announcement. Finally, he dropped the video for the lead single, “Dancing In The Flames,” seemingly building on the overarching narrative from the past four years. We’re looking forward to seeing what it all means when Hurry Up Tomorrow is finally out.

You can watch the video for The Weeknd’s “Timeless” featuring Playboi Carti above.