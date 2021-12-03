The HBO dramedy series Insecure has offered a wealth of beautiful new music thanks to its soundtrack curated by show creator/star Issa Rae, with each season featuring tunes from R&B and hip-hop’s bounty of rising stars. The current season is the fifth and final one of the show, but it’s keeping that proud tradition alive, offering tracks like Mereba’s “Glock Peaceful,” Saweetie’s “Get It Girl,” and now, Thundercat’s moody “Satellite” featuring avant-garde pop songwriter Genevieve Artadi and instrumentalist Louis Cole, collectively known as (ahem) Knower.

It’s a groovy track shot through with an undercurrent of melancholy, which makes it a perfect representation of the show’s final season. While Thundercat sings “it’s gonna be alright,” there’s a strain to both his delivery and the counterpoint offered by the ghostly production that suggests a strong, unspoken “but.” The show’s characters are certainly feeling this way now — Issa’s BLOCC business is finally flourishing but that brings its own array of complications. And although Molly’s found her footing at her law firm, she’s still looking for love — on her terms — while dealing with her aging parents’ failing health and the need to be their hypercompetent hero. Then, there’s Lawrence.

Anyway, listen to Thundercat’s “Satellite” above and catch the final season of Insecure Sundays on HBO.

