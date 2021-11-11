Thundercat has come a long way since he released his debut album in 2011. The bass player’s debut project introduced fans to his endlessly groovy sound, clever lyrics, and love of manga. Since then, Thundercat has gone on to drop several more albums, the latest of which, the 2020 LP It Is What It Is, earned him his second Grammy Award for best Urban Contemporary Album. Now celebrating a decade of music, Thundercat is plotting a deluxe vinyl edition of his debut, The Golden Age Of Apocalypse.

Not only is the deluxe version of The Golden Age Of Apocalypse repressed on a translucent red vinyl and has brand new cover art, but it also unearths some new music. The track listing includes two never-before-heard bonus tracks, “$200 TB” and “Daylight (Reprise).” The release is set to be available in participating stores on Record Store Day later this month.

Thundercat – The Golden Age of Apocalypse (10th Anniversary Edition) A brand new ltd edition deluxe vinyl of @Thundercat’s debut album housed in a gold holographic sleeve. Includes 2 bonus tracks. Exclusively in record stores for @recordstoreday's Black Friday on 26th November. pic.twitter.com/go4oq84845 — BRAINFEEDER (@BRAINFEEDER) November 11, 2021

At the time, The Golden Age Of Apocalypse was executive produced by Thundercat’s longtime musical partner Flying Lotus. The LP was also a hands-on effort featuring some of the musician’s talented LA collaborators who would go on to find solo success, like Kamasi Washington.

The Golden Age Of Apocalypse (Deluxe) is out Record Store Day on 11/26 via Brainfeeder.