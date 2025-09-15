You know who we haven’t heard from much in the past couple of years? Thundercat. The experimental musician has popped up occasionally to offer support to some of his fellow genre-benders like Channel Tres and NxWorries last year, but aside from those songs, ‘Cat’s been relatively quiet lately. Today, though, he makes a triumphant return with two new songs: “I Wish I Didn’t Waste Your Time” and “Children Of The Baked Potato” with Remi Wolf.

“Children Of The Baked Potato” is a frenetic ode to one of the fixtures of the Los Angeles jazz scene, The Baked Potato Jazz Club. Jokingly called “LA’s weirdest music venue,” the Studio City bar has been serving up both the titular dish and legendary performances for the past 50 years. It’s the oldest continuously running venue in Los Angeles County. Listen to it here:

Thundercat explained the quirky title of the song and its connection to his unique collaborator in a press release, saying, “[Remi’s] a child of the Baked Potato like me. She knew exactly what the song needed. And it was wild to watch her make it happen. The more I listen to the song, it’s clear there was no one better I could have picked.” It’s a wonky, blissed-out jazz fusion science experiment, as befits the sort of players who’ve taken the stage at the legendary venue.

Meanwhile, “I Wish I Didn’t Waste Your Time” is a more wisftul, introspective jam, putting Thundercat in a reminiscent mood. In his signature falsetto, he expresses regrets over the dissolution of a relationship. You can check it out below. Meanwhile, you can check out the dates for Thundercat’s 2025 tour here.