Music

Channel Tres Announces His New Album With A Groovy & Flashy Video For ‘Cactus Water’

House-hop rapper/producer Channel Tres has announced the details for his upcoming major label-debut album, Head Rush, revealing the release date, cover art, and tracklist. Head Rush is due on June 28th via RCA Records, with features from Barnery Bones, Estelle, Ravyn Lenae, Teezo Touchdown, Thundercat, Toro Y Moi, Ty Dolla Sign, and Watr.

Tres has released two singles from the album so far: “Berghain” with Barnery Bones and “Cactus Water,” the latter of which he released the music video for today. In addition, Tres appears on fellow EDM trailblazer Kaytranada’s new album, Timeless, on the single “Drip Sweat.” 2024 has been a breakout year for the Compton native, who has been booked on a string of festivals and tours this year, including HARD Festival, Outside Lands, and more.

Channel Tres

Watch the “Cactus Water” video above.

Head Rush is out on 6/28 via RCA Records. You can see the full tracklist below.

1. “Head Rush”
2. “Black & Mild”
3. “Joyful Noise”
4. “Traffic”
5. “Cactus Water”
6. “Candy Paint” Feat. Thundercat
7. “Berghain” Feat Barney Bones
8. “Holy Moly” Feat. Ty Dolla Sign
9. “I’m Him”
10. “Chain Hang Low” Feat. Teezo Touchdown
11. “Need U 2 Know” Feat. Ravyn Lenae
12. “Two Ways”
13. “Aspen” Feat. Toro y Moi
14. “We Hungry” Feat. Estelle
15. “Type”
16. “Gold Daytonas” Feat. Watr
17. “Here”

