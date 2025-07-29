Thundercat Is Setting Off On A Run Of 2025 Tour Dates

With his performance at Aminé’s 2025 Best Day Ever festival coming up, Thundercat has announced dates for his upcoming tour this fall. Beginning in October in Atlanta, he’ll play nine dates across the US, wrapping up in Denver in November.

While fans await Thundercat’s next full-length project after 2020’s It Is What It Is, the bass player has kept busy, collaborating with a diverse array of acts such as Kamasi Washington, Channel Tres, Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge’s group NxWorries, and even the children’s show Yo Gabba Gabba.

Tickets for Thundercat’s 2025 tour dates go on sale Friday, August 1st at 10 AM local time. Presales are Wednesday and Thursday at 10AM local. You can find dates below and more info here.