T.I. has been subject to several legal stories over the years. However, the latest story requires no further investigation to know that it was unwarranted. A case of perhaps the most unlucky coincidence of all time.

According to TMZ, T.I. was arrested at the Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Sunday night, August 4, “but it was a case of mistaken identity.”

“A warrant had been issued for another man named Clifford Harris — the same as T.I.’s real name — who was wanted in Baltimore, Maryland,” TMZ relayed. “The suspect is wanted for alleged involvement in violent behavior toward a woman, stalking, and possibly involving a gun. T.I. was taken from the airport to Clayton County Jail. Since the warrant was issued out of state, the arrest triggered an automatic extradition hearing.”

Steve Sadow, T.I.’s attorney, confirmed to TMZ that T.I. had been released “within two hours of arrest,” and the judge had reviewed and dismissed the order. As of this writing, T.I. had not publicly commented on the ordeal, and he probably won’t.

Meanwhile, T.I. has been supporting Latto’s forthcoming Sugar Honey Iced Tea, and he celebrated Tiny Harris, his wife, on their 14th wedding anniversary with a video posted across his social media accounts.