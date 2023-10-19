Is T.I. Retiring From Rap?

Rappers often talk about retirement. Whether they actually retire is another article entirely, but T.I. seems serious. The Atlanta legend recently stopped by the We In Miami Podcast and doubled-down on his decision to walk away from the rap game.

“It’s time to evolve beyond [my] career as a rapper,” T.I., 43, said. “I think it’s a lot more people who are carrying the torch and pushing the culture forward. So, I’m on my final album, Kill The King.”

After a round of applause from his in-studio company, T.I. added, “OK, this is breaking news: I’ve decided that it’s gonna be a double-album. So, there’s gonna be Kill The King and Kiss The King. One of the first records that I plan to release is a record with me and NBA YoungBoy.”

T.I. has spoken plenty about retiring with his 12th and final LP, even as recently as last month.

“When you look at my first two albums, I’m Serious and Trap Muzik, you’re looking at a young man from the trap who had just been afforded the opportunity to live his dream in a new industry where there was so much to learn and to be done,” T.I. told Insider for a piece published on September 27. “Now it’s like, ‘Okay, this is what I’ve taken from my tenure.’ […] It is reflective in that sense. I’ve been here 20 years now, seen all the sights, rode all the rides. This is my conclusion.”

T.I. also told Insider that the title Kill The King is meant to serve as a metaphor for “killing to ego,” and in this case, his long-standing alter ego as the “King Of The South.”