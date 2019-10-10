No matter how successful T.I. is, the rapper can’t get over the “blunder” that is his former artist Iggy Azalea. Wednesday, T.I. opened up (again) about the Iggy situation, but with in-depth detail. T.I. says that boosting Iggy was a blunder and that he’s actively looking to undo the damage to his legacy caused by Iggy: “I’m still actively looking for another female rapper who can undo the blunder of Iggy Azalea,” T.I. says. “That is the tarnish of my legacy as far as [being] an [music] executive is concerned. To me, this is like when Michael Jordan went to play baseball.”

In a now-deleted tweet, Iggy responded: “Imagine thinking I was (T.I.’s) biggest blunder,” Iggy says. “Tip. Sweetie. We have a whole list for you.”

T.I. hasn’t responded to Iggy’s tweet, but in perhaps the greatest timing ever, T.I. , along with Chance The Rapper and Cardi B, is a judge on Netflix’s original series Rhythm + Flow. The show features the three judges searching for “the next big thing” in hip-hop in the cities of Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, and Atlanta. The three-week search premiered Wednesday as well and concludes October 23. Last week, the three judges appeared on The Ellen Show to promote Rhythm + Flow.