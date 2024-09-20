TiaCorine does her best Thanos impression on her new song, “Different Colored Stones,” calling herself “Mrs. Put-It-On” as she demonstrates her one-of-a-kind drip. If you’re thinking, “Hey, that doesn’t match up with the artwork, which is a clear reference to the Chaos Emeralds from Sonic The Hedgehog, not the Infinity Gems from Marvel Comics,” not only are you right, but you’re also a huge nerd.

That’s okay, though, because so is TiaCorine, who incorporates anime and other cartoons into her aesthetic all the time (I mean, see below, or check out her video for “Bonnett“). That said, she knows how to get gritty too, as she demonstrated on Denzel Curry’s “Hot Ones” earlier this summer. The 2023 XXL Freshman started off the year with her Almost There EP, followed by her first headlining tour, courtesy of Monster Energy.

Meanwhile, the video “Different Colored Stones” proves that just because someone’s geeky, doesn’t mean they can’t also be sexy. TC shows off both sides of herself in the clip, going from dressed down while wandering the streets of New York and barely dressed in a studio photo shoot. “DCS” is her first single released since February, so it looks like she might be working on a full-length project for release sometime in the near future.

In the meantime, you can check out the video for “Different Colored Stones” above.