Rapper TiaCorine is going to have another great year, as she is heading out on her first headlining run with the Almost Here Tour. She partnered with Monster Energy for the shows, which will kick off in Chicago this March.

Presale tickets for TiaCorine’s North American tour opened today (January 25). The general sale will then open to the public tomorrow, January 26 at 10 a.m local time. Visit here for more information.

“I’m honored to have the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour supporting me on my first headliner!” she shared in a statement. “I’ve seen so many big artists have this opportunity so to see it happening to me is nothing short of amazing. My fans have been asking for a tour for so long so I’m just blessed and thankful that I can finally make it happen!”

Continue scrolling for a complete list of TiaCorine’s headlining shows.