TiaCorine Is Teaming Up With Monster Energy For The ‘Almost Here Tour,’ Her First Headlining Tour

Rapper TiaCorine is going to have another great year, as she is heading out on her first headlining run with the Almost Here Tour. She partnered with Monster Energy for the shows, which will kick off in Chicago this March.

Presale tickets for TiaCorine’s North American tour opened today (January 25). The general sale will then open to the public tomorrow, January 26 at 10 a.m local time. Visit here for more information.

“I’m honored to have the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour supporting me on my first headliner!” she shared in a statement. “I’ve seen so many big artists have this opportunity so to see it happening to me is nothing short of amazing. My fans have been asking for a tour for so long so I’m just blessed and thankful that I can finally make it happen!”

Continue scrolling for a complete list of TiaCorine’s headlining shows.

TiaCorine’s 2024 Tour Dates On The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour

03/02 — Chicago, IL @ Avondale Music Hall
03/03 — Columbus, OH @ Woodlands Tavern
03/04 — Detroit, MI @ El Club
03/06 — Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
03/08 — New York, NY @ Racket
03/09 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
03/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at the Fillmore
03/13 — Washington, D.C. @ Howard Theatre
03/14 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
03/16 — Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
03/17 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
03/19 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Cambridge Room
03/20 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues Bronze Peacock
03/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex
03/24 — San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
03/27 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos

