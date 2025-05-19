2023 XXL Freshman TiaCorine has since become one of hip-hop’s must-watch artists. After collaborating with top names like Denzel Curry and Latto, the anime-inspired North Carolina native has begun making a name for herself with standout videos for songs like “Bonnet,” “Different Colored Stones,” and now, her latest, “Ironic.”

Produced by Kenny Beats, “Ironic” finds TiaCorine flexing in her trademark, laid-back-but-aggressive flow. “Let’s get fly and smoke some chronic / That sh*t be so ironic, everything I do iconic / I don’t need it, I just want it / Everything I do one-hunnid / You see us money thumbin’ / Everytime I come through stuntin’,” she brags on the hook.

In the Lyrical Lemonade-produced video, Freaky T employs a trippy Rube-Goldberg machine to make a cup of tea, hangs out in the bathroom with her friends, and balances atop a building emblazoned with the song title while showing off her grills. T’s makeup is the star of the show with its nods to the Japanese art of kintsugi, which repairs broken pottery with gold and silver lacquer to preserve and highlight where the original piece was broken and repaired. The idea is to highlight the object’s history; likewise, the Japanese-American TiaCorine often highlights her own history and heritage in her music.

Tia hasn’t announced a new album just yet, but you have to think one is on the way if she’s releasing all these singles. Stay tuned.

Watch TiaCorine’s “Ironic” music video above.