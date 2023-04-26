Coachella 2023 was filled with song debuts, including one raunchy track from Latto. Teaming up with TiaCorine, the “Big Energy” rapper shared a teaser sample of their upcoming collaboration. Shortly after the festival, the duo’s collaboration “Freaky T” remix was uploaded to music streaming platforms. Now, the official music video is here.

Directed by Caleb Seales, the video finds the ladies let their inner bougie, pretty, and paid girl personas shine through. Inspired by Robert Townsend’s 1997 film, B.A.P.S., which starred Halle Berry and the late Natalie Ann Desselle-Reid, it shows the rappers confidently bragging about how they like to get their rocks and ballin’ boo’s bankroll knots off.

But before the modesty patrol attempts to cause an uproar on social media, let it be known that neither TiaCorine nor Latto are here to shame sexuality. In the past, when Latto was called out for her explicit content, she clapped back, writing, “I got plenty [of] songs [that] not about ‘p*ssy.’ Y’all don’t blow them up & that’s not my problem.”

When asked about the inspiration behind the original Honorable C.N.O.T.E.-produced track, TiaCorine told Our Generation Music, “It’s crazy because I was just having fun. [The viral part of the song] was just a freestyle.”

She added, “It just goes back to my Twitter name. Because my Twitter name is Tiafreakyass, and I’m always saying freaky sh*t on there. And I think at that time, I had just said something freaky, and it was doing what it do on Twitter. So it was just me talking my sh*t.”

Watch the full video above.

To catch TiaCorine’s UPROXX Sessions performance of “Chaka Khan,” click here.