Somehow, Ticketmaster Couldn’t Even Get A John Mayer Onsale Right

Last week, John Mayer revealed he’s going on tour this year. Not only that, but all the shows will be solo, and Mayer has never gone on a tour like this before. This is a big deal for Mayer stans, as it’s a chance to see the singer-songwriter on stage like they never have. So, there was much excitement when pre-sale began today (February 1) at 9 a.m. local time. The pretty much universally hated Ticketmaster is the ticket vendor here, and unfortunately, fans are upset because it appears things did not go well once Mayer tickets were made available.

Mayer was actually a trending topic on Twitter today after the pre-sale went live. The tweets are primarily Mayer fans who are angry over issues like getting kicked out the ticket queue and seeing Mayer’s tickets on resale platforms like StubHub for inflated prices, all while many fans are unable to secure their own tickets at face value.

One fed-up fan tweeted, “How have we not collectively destroyed Ticketmaster at this point? I went to a hundred concerts from 2007-2014 with zero issue ever getting tickets. You cannot tell me John Mayer is selling out in this our year of 2023. You sold them all to resellers. I see them on StubHub.” Another wrote, “The fact that I’ve been sitting in the queue for 30 minutes for @JohnMayer tickets while they’re already on stub hub truthfully makes my f*cking blood boil. People just shouldn’t be allowed to buy tickets just to flip them. I hate everyone right now.”

How have we not collectively destroyed Ticketmaster at this point? I went to a hundred concerts from 2007-2014 with zero issue ever getting tickets. You cannot tell me John Mayer is selling out in this our year of 2023. You sold them all to resellers. I see them on StubHub. — AJ 🚆 (@alyssa_jayne) February 1, 2023

The fact that I’ve been sitting in the queue for 30 minutes for @JohnMayer tickets while they’re already on stub hub truthfully makes my fucking blood boil. People just shouldn’t be allowed to buy tickets just to flip them. I hate everyone right now. — ℕik (@nikkiannkaras) February 1, 2023

Meanwhile, nervous Beyoncé fans are presumably watching this all unfold: She just announced her Renaissance tour today, and those tickets are set to be sold through Ticketmaster.

Find some more Mayer reactions below.

Hey @Ticketmaster I got a message saying “it’s not you” it’s us. And because of your issue you kick me out and have me re-enter the queue? Thanks for all that you do @JohnMayer #ComeOnTicketmaster #WifesFortiethBirthday — Marco Molina (@mmolina15) February 1, 2023

John Mayer ticket presale is going on right now. 😳 $500-$800+ a ticket for seats that aren’t even on the floor… is this normal? I’ve paid in that range for seats in the first 3 rows. Never for 2nd tier. @Ticketmaster @amyklobuchar @JohnMayer pic.twitter.com/z2JvDQ4vRN — Arzo (@ArzoMehdavi) February 1, 2023

I’m just a girl sitting in front of her laptop in the John Mayer solo tour ticket queue asking herself when it became literally impossible to buy concert tickets 😩🫠 pic.twitter.com/sYeLyHrJtJ — Davida Gallegos (@desertdavida) February 1, 2023

Queuing early for @JohnMayer’s fan presale on @Ticketmaster only to see ~$150 seats gone in secs and then seeing them on stubhub for $500+… after being kicked out of the system, queue freezes…We need a more equitable ticket platform #TicketmasterSucks pic.twitter.com/iQdf3Mx2om — TT Showbiz (@ttshowbiz96) February 1, 2023

It is literally IMPOSSIBLE to buy tickets to @JohnMayer, such a shame! pic.twitter.com/fMrzFQ2ORy — Andrea. (@AndreaSalgadoO) February 1, 2023