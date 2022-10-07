(For You)r Consideration is a weekly column breaking down the rappers and singers doing it RIGHT on TikTok and the viral TikTok music trends and top songs taking over your FYP.

What Did Monaleo Say?

An interesting line from Monaleo‘s “Faneto Freestyle,” is trending on the app. The Houston rapper plainly expressed that she has a no-tolerance policy for non-Black romantic partners reciting racial slurs. See the videos below for the NSFW lyrics. Although potentially controversial, creators are making fun of how popular TikTok dancer, Charli D’Amelio, would choreograph the lyrics and how they think the track’s producer reacted to Monaleo in the booth. The best video to come out of the sound? A Howard University student uses the bar to express their feelings after taking an Afro-American Studies class. Above all, Monaleo delivered on her freestyle over a Chief Keef classic.

“Ascension”

TikTokers are having a ball with Maxwell’s crooning at the start of his 1996 hit “Ascension.” Fans aren’t only appreciating how the song’s intro instantly turns them into a 48-year-old auntie but are using the neo-soul artist’s seven seconds of harmonizing as background for some relatable skits. According to TikTok user @nonipseysamehussle, he immediately channels Maxwell after taking the first sip of a McDonald’s Sprite. With less than 1000 videos made to the sound, creators should jump on the trend early as it continues to rise in popularity.