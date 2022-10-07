(For You)r Consideration is a weekly column breaking down the rappers and singers doing it RIGHT on TikTok and the viral TikTok music trends and top songs taking over your FYP.
What Did Monaleo Say?
An interesting line from Monaleo‘s “Faneto Freestyle,” is trending on the app. The Houston rapper plainly expressed that she has a no-tolerance policy for non-Black romantic partners reciting racial slurs. See the videos below for the NSFW lyrics. Although potentially controversial, creators are making fun of how popular TikTok dancer, Charli D’Amelio, would choreograph the lyrics and how they think the track’s producer reacted to Monaleo in the booth. The best video to come out of the sound? A Howard University student uses the bar to express their feelings after taking an Afro-American Studies class. Above all, Monaleo delivered on her freestyle over a Chief Keef classic.
@tyvenchyy
I’m here for it 💁🏾♂️😁 Dc:Me
@dre4kk
if you aint wanna burn something down after having him you wasn’t doing it right 💯 #hu24 #hu25 #hbcupride
“Ascension”
TikTokers are having a ball with Maxwell’s crooning at the start of his 1996 hit “Ascension.” Fans aren’t only appreciating how the song’s intro instantly turns them into a 48-year-old auntie but are using the neo-soul artist’s seven seconds of harmonizing as background for some relatable skits. According to TikTok user @nonipseysamehussle, he immediately channels Maxwell after taking the first sip of a McDonald’s Sprite. With less than 1000 videos made to the sound, creators should jump on the trend early as it continues to rise in popularity.
@nonipseysamehussle
McDonald’s Sprite be bussin 🤤🔥@Sprite #fyp #sprite #ambassador #mcdonalds #foryoupage #trendiing
@thealmondmilkmami
really my jam bar for bar #maxwell #blacktiktok #foryou #fyp
“Spread Thin” & Oversharing
A semi-chipmunked version of Mariah The Scientist’s “Spread Thin” is the soundtrack behind hundreds of videos where creators share the struggles they’ve been through this year. From breakups to makeups, fitness journeys, and everything in between, critiques of the trend have popped up, pointing to how much creators are (over)sharing and potentially trauma dumping on the app. One TikToker made fun of the trend, saying that shared content would be good material for Tyler Perry’s next movie. And Mariah the Scientist herself weighed in on the antics, tweeting how her version of the trend would be utterly embarrassing. Catch up below.
The ‘spread thin’ story trend on tiktok gets worst and worst with every video I see. Lord
— Z.💋 (@___zhanelove) September 30, 2022
If I do a “how my year went” to Spread Thin y’all gone be saying the same thing bout me 😂😭
— Mariah The Scientist (@MariahScientist) October 1, 2022
Wake Up, No Stylist
ATL’s Destroy Lonely is not only next up in hip-hop but also talking over the FYP. The 21-year-old recently released his debut mixtape, No Stylist, under fellow ATL rapper Playboi Carti’s Opium label. The title track is a favorite for the baddies and fashionistas of TikTok. Creators use the sound to show love to their favorite and full-proof outfit combos (think little shirt and big pants) and under GRWM and OOTD-style videos. “No Stylist” already has just under fifteen thousand videos associated with the track, but it’s a full-proof way to get eyes on fashion-adjacent content.
@getsliq
Might start taking bookings 😌😌😌 #hairstylist #diyhair #knotlessbraids #texturedhair #nostylist