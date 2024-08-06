Ahead of the release of her new album Quantum Baby, Tinashe announced a world tour that will have her on the road this fall.
The Match My Freak World Tour kicks off on October 14 in Anaheim, California, and ends a few days before Thanksgiving, on November 25, in Sacramento, California. So far, Tinashe and opening act Raveena have only revealed dates for the United States and Canada (still counts as a world tour!) but more shows in Australia, Europe, UK, and Asia will be announced shortly.
Verizon costumers can access tickets here from Tuesday, August 6, at 2 p.m. EST to Thursday, August 8, at 10 p.m. local time, while the Live Nation and Ticketmaster pre-sales begin here on Wednesday, August 7, at 10 a.m. local time and run until Thursday, August 8, at 10 p.m. local time. The general on sale is on Friday, August 9, at 10 a.m. local time on Tinashe’s website.
You can see the tour dates below.
Tinashe’s 2024 Tour Dates
10/14 — Anaheim, CA @ House Of Blues Anaheim
10/15 — San Diego, CA @ Soma
10/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
10/20 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
10/22 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
10/23 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
10/24 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
10/26 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
10/28 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
10/30 — North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House Of Blues Myrtle Beach
10/31 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
11/01 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
11/03 — Wallingford, CT @ Dome At Toyota Oakdale Theatre
11/04 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
11/06 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
11/10 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
11/11 — Toronto, ON @ REBEL
11/13 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
11/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis Presented By Affinity Plus
11/18 — Seattle, WA* @ Showbox SoDo
11/22 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
11/24 — San Francisco, CA* @ The Warfield
11/25 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
Quantum Baby is out 8/16 via Nice Life. Find more information here.