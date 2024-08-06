Ahead of the release of her new album Quantum Baby, Tinashe announced a world tour that will have her on the road this fall.

The Match My Freak World Tour kicks off on October 14 in Anaheim, California, and ends a few days before Thanksgiving, on November 25, in Sacramento, California. So far, Tinashe and opening act Raveena have only revealed dates for the United States and Canada (still counts as a world tour!) but more shows in Australia, Europe, UK, and Asia will be announced shortly.

Verizon costumers can access tickets here from Tuesday, August 6, at 2 p.m. EST to Thursday, August 8, at 10 p.m. local time, while the Live Nation and Ticketmaster pre-sales begin here on Wednesday, August 7, at 10 a.m. local time and run until Thursday, August 8, at 10 p.m. local time. The general on sale is on Friday, August 9, at 10 a.m. local time on Tinashe’s website.

You can see the tour dates below.