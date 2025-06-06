Even early in her career, Tinashe made a lot of hay with her tendency to cross genre boundaries, blending R&B with dance and pop sounds to great effect on tracks like “2 On” and “Superlove.” Now that she’s in a career renaissance spurred by the TikTok-fueled breakout of “Nasty” and Black folks are “allowed” to make dance music again, you know she’s going all-in.

She taps DJ Thadeus Labuszewski — better known as Disco Lines — for a remix of “No Broke Boys.” As the title suggests, the propulsive EDM tinged toe tapper is about the search for a suitable dude — preferably one with full pockets. “No Broke Boys” originally appeared on Tinashe’s 2024 album Quantum Baby in a more pop-R&B form, alongside a video inspired by the cheerleader teen comedy Bring It On. However, the new version calls to mind a crowded dance floor, strobe lights, smoke machines, and maybe a cameo appearance from John Wick, on his way to hunt his next target (those movies love a club scene, don’t they?).

Tinashe once again owes TikTok for this version of the song; Disco Lines first premiered his remix there in May, and after it gained popularity, earned its official release today. While it remains to be seen if it’ll hit like “Nasty,” it certainly gives longer legs to Quantum Baby as Tinashe plots her inevitable follow-up.

Listen to Disco Lines’ “No Broke Boys” with Tinashe above.