Before hitting the road for her BB/Ang3l Tour, Tinashe was sure to make a quick pit spot at NPR Music’s headquarters. After initially being teased two weeks ago, the “Needs” singer’s NPR Tiny Desk Concert performance is available for your viewing pleasure.

In no stretch is this a typical Tinashe set, as the cramped space does allow much room for movement. But that actually worked in Tinashe’s favor. As she opened her set with “Treason” off her latest album, viewers at home are forced to give in to Tinashe’s vocal abilities. The transition between “Unconditional” (which appeared on her 2021 project 333) and her 2019 6lack collaboration “Touch & Go” (off Songs For You) paints the many facets of Tinashe.

Of course, the performance couldn’t end without Tinashe’s first big hit, 2014’s “2 On,” which featured Schoolboy Q. The stripped approach made it an interesting experience. During the performance, Tinashe was accompanied by a band of extremely talented musicians, including drummer Darion Ja’Von, electric guitarist Zach Fenske, bassist Edwin Carranza, keyboardist Phil Lewis, acoustic guitarist Sean Rosati, cellist Caleb Vaughn-Jones, and violinist Crystal Alforque. Even Tinashe chimed in to play the vibraphone for a moment or two.

Tinashe’s NPR Tiny Desk Concert set is available for viewing on NPR Music’s website. Find more information here.

