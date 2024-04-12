Tinashe is teasing the next chapter of BB/Ang3l. Earlier this week, the innovative LA native announced Quantam Baby the second installment of her BB/Ang3l series. Tonight (April 12), Tinashe shared “Nasty,” her pleasantly randy new single.

Over a punchy, futuristic beat, Tinashe lays down the law to unleash the super freak — the contender must match her energy.

“Is somebody gonna match my freak / Need somebody with a good technique? Is somebody gonna match my nasty? / Pillow talking got my throat raspy,” she rap-sings on the song’s opening verse.

“This is that all summer long kinda BOP! It’s meant to make you feel sexy, confident, let loose and maybe even unleash some of that sluttiness inside you,” said Tinashe of the song in a statement.” We all need a daily reminder that we are our own muses, here’s the inspiration to embrace it.”

As is expected with Tinashe, the accompanying visual for “Nasty” features next-level choreography as she and her equally talented dancers turn up the heat in the desert.

The song and video arrive ahead of Tinashe’s Coachella performances this weekend and next.

In the meantime, you can see the video for “Nasty” above. And look out for BB/Ang3l Part 2 — Quantam Baby later this year.