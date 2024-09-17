Tinashe’s been looking for somebody to match her freak all summer, and that now includes a tour DJ for her upcoming Match My Freak World Tour named after the hit that has her old label gagging. The breakout indie star has partnered with SoundCloud to find a DJ for each stop on the tour.

Entry is simple: DJs, keep your SoundCloud updated and complete a submission form on SoundCloud. Tinashe will select a local DJ for each stop after checking them out. “If you make dope music, then you should submit for a chance to join me on the road,” she said in a press release. “I’m selecting a different DJ each night so make sure to tap in and submit your music. I can’t wait to check out all the submissions and more importantly I can’t wait to see you all on the road soon!”

You can find the tour dates for the Match My Freak World Tour below.