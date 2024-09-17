Tinashe’s been looking for somebody to match her freak all summer, and that now includes a tour DJ for her upcoming Match My Freak World Tour named after the hit that has her old label gagging. The breakout indie star has partnered with SoundCloud to find a DJ for each stop on the tour.
Entry is simple: DJs, keep your SoundCloud updated and complete a submission form on SoundCloud. Tinashe will select a local DJ for each stop after checking them out. “If you make dope music, then you should submit for a chance to join me on the road,” she said in a press release. “I’m selecting a different DJ each night so make sure to tap in and submit your music. I can’t wait to check out all the submissions and more importantly I can’t wait to see you all on the road soon!”
You can find the tour dates for the Match My Freak World Tour below.
Tinashe 2024 Tour Dates: Match My Freak World Tour
10/14 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim
10/15 — San Diego, CA @ Soma
10/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
10/20 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
10/22 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
10/23 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
10/24 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
10/26 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
10/28 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
10/30 — North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues Myrtle Beach
10/31 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
11/01 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
11/03 — Wallingford, CT @ Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
11/04 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
11/06 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
11/10 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
11/11 — Toronto, ON @ REBEL
11/13 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
11/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus
11/18 — Seattle, WA* @ Showbox SoDo
11/22 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
11/24 — San Francisco, CA @The Warfield
11/25 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades