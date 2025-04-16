Musicians are seemingly lining up to have their lives turned into a film. But legendary group TLC has already crossed that off their storytelling list back in 2013. So, the “Waterfalls” musicians had to find another creative outlet to document their professional journey–a theatrical production

After years of teasing, TLC’s “mostly” autobiographical musical CrazySexyCool has an official premiere date. Yesterday (April 15), producer Bill Diggins’ Diggit Theatrical Group announced the piece will make its theatrical debut in 2026 at Washington, DC’s Arena Stage.

Written and directed by Kwame Kwei-Armah (One Love: The Bob Marley Musical) and choreographed by Chloe Davis (Gypsy), Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, the late Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas’ tale of sisterhood, “defiance, triumph, and love” will be put on full display as soundtracked by their hit “Waterfalls,” “Creep,” “Unpretty,” and “No Scrubs.”

In a statement shared with Billboard, Diggins, T-Boz, and Chilli expressed their excitement for the production.

“TLC completely changed the game,” said Diggins. “Their music gave a voice to women everywhere, empowering them to be confident and unapologetic. But this isn’t just a story about the music; it’s about the sisterhood between these women and what kept them together through both unimaginable challenges and chart-topping success.”

T-Boz chimed in to say: “Bringing this story to the stage is a dream come true. We have performed in a lot of different venues all over the world throughout our career, but bringing our story and music to the theater is a totally new and exciting challenge.”

That notion was echoed by Chilli. “We have some of the best people in the business working on this project,” she added. “Audiences will get to hear our story – mostly fact with a sprinkle of fiction – told in our own way, and of course it’s set to all your favorite hits!”

CrazySexyCool – The Musical will show at Arena Stage’s Kreeger Theater in Washington, DC, between June 12 and August 9, 2026. Find more information here.