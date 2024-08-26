TLC was supposed to perform at the New York State Fair in Syracuse on August 23. But, the duo didn’t end up making it, as T-Boz (real name Tionne Watkins) had been hospitalized for a health issue that turned out to be a severe abdominal blockage. A performance at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut set for that night was also canceled.

Now, T-Boz herself has spoken out.

In an Instagram post shared over the weekend, T-Boz wrote, “I’m on The Mend!!! This Was Just One Of Those Unexpected Things That I Had No Control Over! I Look Forward To Making It Up 2 You All… And Hopefully I’ll Get Out Of The Hospital Soon!!! As Soon As Tomorrow If All Goes Well!!! Thank You For Understanding… Blessings Always T [heart emoji].”

TLC’s original post announcing the cancellations explained the situation, saying in part, “After delivering an electrifying performance in Toledo, Ohio on Thursday, TLC was eagerly anticipating their next stop at the New York State Fair in Syracuse. However, shortly after arriving in Syracuse, Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins experienced sudden and severe nausea, vomiting, and intense abdominal cramps. She was immediately seen by a doctor and subsequently taken to the hospital for further evaluation. Last evening, Tionne was diagnosed with a severe abdominal blockage, necessitating the cancellation of both the Syracuse and Foxwoods performances. She remains in the hospital under medical supervision but is expected to be released tomorrow. The doctor verified that this was not food poisoning, but an abdominal blockage.”