Tobe Nwigwe returned with a new Get Twisted Sundays release this week, deciding to address some of his online detractors in the “Undressing Criticism” video. This time around, Tobe takes a sharp left turn from the usual aggressive vibe of songs for a tender reflection on his and his wife Martika’s — aka Fat — relationship, which recently came under fire online after the two opened up about their rocky start in a confessional video years ago.

After an interview with Erykah Badu brought renewed attention to the old video, commenters, gossip bloggers, and YouTubers lashed out at the honest way the couple presented their story. One reaction video is titled, “Why Black Women Will Always Be An After Thought [sic],” while comments on the original video suggest that viewers feel Tobe said he settled for her because he did not originally want a relationship.

However, here the couple is, four years, three kids, and a viral rise to stardom later, and Fat remains central to Tobe’s music, often contributing verses or vocals to his Sunday single releases and nearly always popping up in the videos for songs like “Fye Fye” and “The Truth,” and performing with him on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. In “Undressing Criticism,” he calls out those critics, rhyming, “How the hell is one offended when presented with someone’s genuine experience that don’t make or break you doing you?” Fat even comes in at the end with a spoken-word piece encouraging the people in the peanut gallery to find healing so that don’t feel the need to lash out over someone else’s story.

Watch Tobe Nwigwe’s “Undressing Criticism” video above.