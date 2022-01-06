Texas rising star Tobe Nwigwe had a breakout 2021 and looks to carry that momentum into the new year with his new video for “Passing Through.” Produced by Tobe himself as well as his longtime production partner Lanell Grant and directed by Nate The Director, who shoots most of Tobe’s videos, “Passing Through” features familiar imagery from throughout the Tobe Nwigwe cinematic universe — monochrome costumes, the mint-colored interior of Tobe’s home, the rapper’s family, which includes his wife Fat and his two babies, and picturesque scenes from around their Alief, Texas community.

Lyrically, the song focuses on Tobe’s spirituality — another common theme of his music — but strips down the blasting beats and his boisterous bars for a more contemplative, peaceful direction, which reflects the song’s subject well. “This world is not my home,” Tobe sings. “I’m just a passing through.”

Nwigwe’s busy 2021 included a long streak of videos as part of his Get Twisted Sundays campaign, which saw him collaborate with a number of his fellow indie rap vets such as Big KRIT, D Smoke, Lil Keke, Bun B, Trae The Truth, and even Fat, who contributed a verse to their final jam of 2021. That all culminated in Tobe’s first-ever late-night television performance and his addition to the 2021 Roots Picnic. Keeping that same energy, he’s already kicked off 2022 with his latest Get Twisted Sundays single and a new NFT which he’s auctioning off on January 16. Find more info for that here.