Six months ago, Tobe Nwigwe debuted the video for his song “Eat” as part of an extensive and seemingly endless string of self-released singles showcasing the self-contained creative factory he’s created with his wife Fat, business partner/producer Lanell Grant, and director Nate Edwards. Last night, they brought their elaborate creations to late-night television for the first time, performing “Eat” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and making sure it was an experience none of the show’s viewers will ever forget.

The performance, which was pre-taped due to COVID-19 restrictions, featured an eye-catching mod look, placing each of Tobe’s band members on a separate, social-distancing-approved circular stage, as masked models cat-walked through the background, then hit the spacious floor for another of Tobe’s elegantly-choreographed routines. Meanwhile, Tobe’s fit did as much talking as his bars did, as he flexed a massive puffer trench bearing the likenesses of Breonna Taylor and revolutionary Fred Hampton under the slogan “It’s hard to sleep these days.” Both Hampton and Taylor were killed by law enforcement officers in their sleep during raids on their homes.

Tobe’s ongoing release campaign has so far included songs like “The Truth,” “Pistol,” and “Tundah Fiyah” and featured guests like Big KRIT, Black Thought, Bun B, D Smoke, and Trae The Truth. Tobe also performed a cover of Harold Melvin and The Blue Notes’ 1975 classic “Wake Up Everybody.” You can watch below.

Watch Tobe’s late-night debut above.