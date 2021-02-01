Tobe Nwigwe has been on an unstoppable streak lately. Due to his #GetTwistedSundays and #Cincoriginals campaign — along with other releases, too — the Houston indie rap phenom has been surely but slowly letting the world know he’s next. From collaborating with fellow Houston legends like Bun B and joining Lil Keke in paying homage to Prince, to getting a more elusive rapper like Black Thought on a track, and even making space for some rap queens, Nwigwe simply won’t slow down. And if all that wasn’t enough for you, just ask Big KRIT or D Smoke.

Today, Tobe is once again releasing new music with “The Truth,” and though he’s been known to drop songs that have almost no rapping in them, today’s track is all about bars. “I know that my bars are esoteric,” he raps, later adding: “My flow the rarest it deserve some merit,” along with plenty of other lines boasting about his abilities. And based on his performance on this track, all of them are warranted. Once again joined by another Houston rapper, Trae Tha Truth, who continues in a similar vein of relentless rhyming. It’s a pretty impressive offering from the two Texas rappers, check out the video above.