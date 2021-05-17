After taking a little break in the wake of his and Fat’s pregnancy announcement, Tobe Nwigwe and his family return in the elaborate, exuberant video for “Fye Fye.” Debuting the video exclusively on Facebook, Tobe and the gang turn all the way up while representing South West Alief, Texas (aka SWAT, aka “WEEEEEST”), again donning their matching uniforms and employing a small army of dancers on a local outdoor basketball court.

This time around, Tobe’s flow reaches a register normally reserved for college basketball fans after winning a championship game as he shouts out his hometown — literally — and asserts his realness over yet another domineering, bass-heavy production from Lanell Grant. Fat herself appears midway through the video to run rampant all over the beat, proclaiming her toughness, wit, and loyalty as she and the bun in her oven bop along. “I ain’t Kim,” she shouts to close her verse. “Tob’ can’t never go Kanye!”

2021 looks to be a big year for the Nwigwe family. Not only was Tobe booked for The Roots’ 2021 Jam Session in March (with kids and wife in tow, as per usual), he also made his television debut with a performance of “Eat” on JImmy Kimmel Live! Tobe’s always been about progressing with every move, so his next one is sure to be even bigger.

Watch the “Fye Fye” video above.