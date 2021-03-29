It’s been a few weeks since Tobe Nwigwe last dropped a #CincOriginals or #GetTwistedSundays release — almost two months, actually. After releasing “The Truth” in early February and sharing his late-night television debut on his YouTube, he had a quiet month broken up by the release of a three-song live performance with The Roots including his songs “Fresh Air,” “Journey,” and the Black Thought-featuring “Father Figure.”

Over the weekend, though, the tongue-twisting Texas MC returned with a new freestyle alongside wife Fat and production partner Nell to share some big news. As the three sit in their now-familiar living room signing vinyl of the CincOriginals album Tobe released late last year, Tobe spits a laid-back verse touching on all his favorite subjects, from his love of rhyming to his commitment to his Second Amendment rights. While Fat and Nell provide ad-libs to hype him up, Tobe boasts of the connections he’s made with hip-hop legends like Diddy and Nas as a result of his past year.

As he gets more and more hype, he hops off the couch and makes a revelation: Fat’s “pregnant as hell” with “kid number three or maybe even four,” rifling off a tongue-in-cheek punchline in explanation. “Before I lay me down to sleep, I shoot up the club.” It’s a heck of a way to introduce the newest member of his family and give fans a new freestyle to enjoy while they wait for that vinyl in the mail.

Watch Tobe’s “Revealing Freestyle” above.