So far, the rollout for Tommy Richman’s debut album Coyote has consisted of contemplative mid-tempo cruisers like his breakout hit “Million Dollar Baby” and its follow-ups “Devil Is A Lie” and “Thought You Were The One.” Lest listeners get too sleepy slogging through a bunch of samey-sounding singles, Richman turns up the tempo on his latest, “Whitney.” A toe-tapping, groovy dance jam, “Whitney” sees Tommy applying his signature falsetto to much more pulse-moving percussion that takes cues from nu-disco and a bit of new wave kick drum.

In a press release about Coyote, Richman decries criticizes that he only has one a single mode of songwriting, saying, “I’ve been building up my discography for years. I’m not a one-hit-wonder.”

Hey look, even if he was, it’s still a pretty impressive feat to earn acknowledgement from former President Barack Obama, who put “Million Dollar Baby” on his annual summer playlist alongside standouts from the likes of Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Saweetie, and Shaboozey. Brent Faiyaz may have given him a leg up, but he’s definitely taken the torch and run with it.

You can listen to Tommy Richman’s “Whitney” above and see the full tracklist below.

Coyote is due on September 27 via ISO Supremacy/PULSE Records. Get more information here.