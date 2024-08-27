After exploding into stardom with his viral hit “Million Dollar Baby,” emerging singer Tommy Richman has announced his debut album, Coyote, which is due for release on September 27 via Brent Faiyaz’s ISO Supremacy and Pulse Records. The DMV native got his first exposure to the limelight on Faiyaz’s Larger Than Life standout “Upset,” and has since become a star in his own right, with “Million Dollar Baby” even making its way into former President Barack Obama’s celebrated summer playlist alongside other breakouts from the likes of Charli XCX, Shaboozey, and Tems.

Rather than resting on his laurels, Richman followed up the success of “Million Dollar Baby” with “Devil Is A Lie,” a second single that will presumably appear on Coyote. While it didn’t reach the same heights as Richman’s breakout (which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100), it turned out to be a success in its own right, peaking at No. 32 on the Hot 100. Prior to the release of Coyote, Richman plans to give fans a sneak peek at his future musical direction with the Before The Desert mini-tour, which will hit four cities — Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and his native Washington, DC — in early September.

Coyote is due 9/27 via ISO/Pulse. You can find more information here.