Every week, Billboard unveils the top 10 songs on the latest Hot 100 chart. The most recent rankings, for the chart dated May 11, are out now, so let’s run down who had this week’s biggest hits.

10. Taylor Swift — “Down Bad” Last week, Taylor Swift had the top 14 songs on the Hot 100. She’s cooled off a bit this week, with only three songs in the top 10, including “Down Bad.” 9. Taylor Swift — “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” is one of the other two to survive in the region from Week 1 to 2. It’s the album’s second-most streamed song on Spotify so far with over 117 million plays.

8. Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar — “Like That” Kendrick Lamar has released what feels like a thousand Drake diss tracks since “Like That,” but this one is still going strong in the top 10 this week. This is one of many songs returning to the top 10 this week following Swift’s dominant frame. 7. Hozier — “Too Sweet” “Too Sweet” is officially the biggest song of Hozier’s career, as it topped the Hot 100 for a week in April. It’s no longer at No. 1 but it’s sticking around at No. 7 this week.

6. Teddy Swims — “Lose Control” Swims hasn’t lost control has his breakout hit, a former No. 1, remains near the top of the Hot 100 chart. 5. Benson Boone — “Beautiful Things” Boone’s “Beautiful Things” was the biggest non-Swift song on last week’s Hot 100, a status it didn’t manage to maintain this week thanks to some milestone achievements from other artists.

4. Sabrina Carpenter — “Espresso” It’s starting to feel like the summer of Sabrina. After Carpenter’s “Espresso” became her first top-10 Hot 100 hit in April, it’s now her first top-5 song with its No. 4 placement this week. Between Swift and Carpenter, songs from performers on The Eras Tour make up four of the top 10 songs. 3. Shaboozey — “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” Shaboozey has been blowing up since landing an appearance on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album. His own “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” has become a hit in its own right and is now his first top-10 song on the Hot 100.