Tony Hale has had a mighty successful acting career. In fact, the actor stars in Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2, which is currently showing in theaters. However, none of this has quite impressed Hale’s daughter.

Yesterday (June 14), during an appearance on The Talk, Hale confessed that he found a way to earn some cool points with the help of Beyoncé.

To help kick off the Cowboy Carter rollout, the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer partnered with Verizon, for an internet-breaking Super Bowl LVIII commercial.

When asked by host Sheryl Underwood about keeping the secret from his certified Beyhive member daughter, Hale shared how hard it was. “So [when] I got this gig, I was like, ‘This is so cool,'” he said. “But I had to sign [some paperwork] so I couldn’t say anything. But my daughter had just been to Beyoncé’s [Renaissance] concert. Usually is super bored by what I do. She doesn’t care, and I had that [one thing] and I couldn’t say it. So she had to wait to see it on the Super Bowl.”

He then went on to reveal the exchange they had after the commercial aired. “I was out of town, unfortunately,” he said. “But she texted me and was like, ‘Dad?’ So I texted her an emoji of a bee. And I was like, ‘Yeah. I got it.'”

Watch the full clip below.