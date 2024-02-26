Every week, Billboard unveils the top 10 songs on the latest Hot 100 chart. The most recent rankings, for the chart dated March 2, are out now, so let’s run down who had this week’s biggest hits.

10. Doja Cat — “Agora Hills” Doja Cat made a return to the top 10 this week, with “Agora Hills” (which previously peaked at No. 7) rising two spots from No. 12 last week. 9. Zach Bryan — “I Remember Everything” Feat. Kacey Musgraves Despite falling down a spot this week, “I Remember Everything” is still No. 1 on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and Hot Rock Songs charts, for a 26th total week each.

8. Tate McRae — “Greedy” “Greedy” swapped spots with Bryan and Musgraves’ hit, rising a spot to take over the No. 8 position. 7. Taylor Swift — “Cruel Summer” Swift’s 2019 song serves as proof of Swift’s power, as it’s still in the top 10 even though last summer is well behind us. Heck, it might stick around until this upcoming summer.

6. SZA — “Snooze” “Snooze” is No. 1 on the Hot R&B Songs chart for a 30th week, which is tied for the longest No. 1 run for a song by a woman. What song is it tied with? SZA’s own “Kill Bill.” 5. Benson Boone — “Beautiful Things” After previously reaching a peak at No. 2, Boone is still hanging around the top 5 this week.

4. Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign — “Carnival” Feat. Rich The Kid and Playboi Carti The Vultures 1 song debuted at No. 3 last week, but it’s already losing momentum as it slips down to No. 4 in its second week on the Hot 100. 3. Teddy Swims — “Lose Control” Big week for Swims’ breakout hit: After landing at No. 5 last week, it rises a couple spots this time around to No. 3.