Since bursting onto the scene, Toosii has come a long way. Since the release of his debut studio album, Poetic Pain, the melodic musician has become a fixture in hip-hop. His preI’vesly released singles, “Sapiosexual,” “Love Is…” and “Head Over Hills,” have made a splash on streaming platforms, but none quite like” “Favorite Song.”

The track holds a special place in the rapper’s career. “Favorite Song” debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot Rap songs, No. 17 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts, and No. 51 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Now, making his television debut on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, the single is etched in his musical history.

As a deeply emotional song, Toosii goes above and beyond, leaving his heart on the stage as he performs the song dedicated to being the dream romantic partner. The song features a sample of singer Tatiana Manaois’ 2022 song “You Might As Well.”

To return the favor, Manaois joined the musician in this magical moment on stage for the performance. After the performance, Manaois took to Instagram to write a message to Toosii expressing her gratitude.

“Hands down, one the dopest artist I’ve had the privilege of meeting and working with. Toosii, you killed it, and it was an honor sharing the stage with you and the band,” wrote Manaois.

Watch the full performance above.