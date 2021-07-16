Toosii has gained several moments to slow down and take a break this year, but the New York rapper continues to keep his pedal to the metal and finding new ways to show off his artistry to his growing audience. The rapper’s streak of high productivity in 2021 extends with his latest single, “Head Over Hills.” The track captures him reflecting on the past and current status of his life as he touches on stereotypes he broke down, the love he found, and many other things that are defined as success in his eyes. He also delivers a video for the song, which finds him turning up with fans at a concert and enjoying some fun moments with his team.

Two months ago, Toosii dropped off his latest project, Thank You For Believing. The thirteen-track project saw the New York rapper join forces with Latto, DaBaby, and Key Glock on an effort that proved to be an impressive step forward in his career. Shortly after its release, Toosii was inducted into this year’s class of XXL Freshman rappers, a group that included names like Pooh Shiesty, Blxst, Flo Milli, 42 Dugg, Coi Leray, Rubi Rose, Lakeyah, and more.

On a more recent note, he and Blxst showed off their bars as a part of the 2021 XXL Freshman freestyle series.

You can watch the video for “Head Over Hills” above.