Toosii is one of the newest rappers dominating social media. Even if you aren’t familiar with his music, you should know his name thanks to Drake’s 2020 track, “Toosie Slide.” Since then, the Syracuse, New York native has dropped his debut studio album, Poetic Pain, and a string of singles, including “Sapiosexual” (watch his UPROXX Sessions performance of the song here).

In a creative industry, it is only natural to pull inspiration from those acts around you. But, when Uproxx’s Cherise Johnson caught up with the entertainer at Rolling Loud California, he wasn’t shy about sharing his unwavering obsession with his own music. When asked about his favorite songs, he named only his past releases instead of naming other musicians. You should expect nothing else from the rapper.

Atop the list is his song, “Favorite Song.” During his performance, the song was clearly beloved by his concertgoing fans as well. Originally released in mid-February, “Favorite Song” debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot Rap songs and No. 17 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop songs charts. Last week (March 4), the song debuted at No. 51 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

Also on the list are his songs “Love Is…” and “Head Over Hills.” Watch the full video above.