After years of hard work, Toosii’s is finally geting his breakout year. Fresh off a newly-inked deal with Capitol records, the rapper dropped Poetic Pain, his second full-length release of the year. Now he returns with a sultry video for his melodic track “Sapiosexual.”

Directed and produced by Brian Robles, the video follows Toosii on his quest to form a deeper connection with his love interest. But he knows his relationship isn’t just surface level. And so he and his crush are able to discuss the bigger picture.

Ahead of the video’s release, Toosii got a thoughtful co-sign from his South Coast label mate DaBaby. In an interview at the Revolt Summit in October, DaBaby said, “I know, at the point Toosii is now, I even chime in with him on and off on my own. On my own time just to remind him like, ‘Aye, stay right there in that mode that you in’ or go even crazier ’cause I know who he’s dealin’ with.” He added, “He’s the hottest new artist in the world, you know what I mean, right now… Definitely the hottest new emerging artist fasho.”

Watch Toosii’s “Sapiosexual” video above.

Poetic Pain is out now via South Coast/Capitol. Get it here.