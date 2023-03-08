Drake and 21 Savage’s surprise album Her Loss was a rousing success last year and a worthy follow-up to his previous joint project with an Atlanta trap rapper, 2015’s What A Time To Be Alive with Future. And while a sequel to What A Time has apparently been in the works since before the COVID-19 pandemic, it looks like Drake’s next ATL team-up will be with a different rapper with whom he’s shown great chemistry: Lil Baby.

That’s right: Drake and Lil Baby have reportedly been working on a joint album, according to Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind collaborator Black Coffee. The South African DJ recently noted that Quality Control’s Coach K told him about the project during an interview, saying, “He had said to me Lil Baby and Drake are making an album” (Lil Baby is signed to the Atlanta-based label). He also noted that “it’s possible Drake is retiring,” which does echo a sentiment Drake himself shared with another QC artist, Lil Yachty.

Drake & Lil Baby may be making a Collab Album 👀 According to Black Coffee this was said by Coach K (part owner of QC). pic.twitter.com/TCDPJgvYvU — Drake Charts ⁶𓅓 (@DrakeChart) March 8, 2023

If Drake and Lil Baby really are working on a joint project together, it’ll be an appropriate way to tie off a trilogy of projects with Atlanta trap rappers whose careers he helped immensely, and the culmination of his and Baby’s growing chemistry. In 2018, Drake helped supercharge the ATLien’s rise to stardom his feature on “Yes Indeed,” leading to a string of similar collaborations like “Staying Alive” and “Wants And Needs” from Scary Hours 2. In fact, Baby was supposed to appear on “Toosie Slide” as well, but Baby was busy with other commitments at the time.

Hopefully, he’ll be able to stay on tast this time around and help deliver what’ll almost certainly be a fan-favorite project in the vein of both rappers’ beloved joint projects (Lil Baby previously worked with Gunna on Drip Too Hard). Fingers crossed, folks. You can watch Black Coffee’s full Podcast And Chill interview above.

H/T: HotNewHipHop