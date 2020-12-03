Toosii Brings His ‘Sapiosexual’ Attraction To ‘UPROXX Sessions’

North Carolina artist Toosii has had a breakout year, releasing his February mixtape Platinum Hearts and album Poetic Pain in September, and watching his songs “5 Stars,” “Love Cycle,” “Mercedez,” and “Red Lights” go viral. With each new release, his buzz grows — and that goes for his most recent single from Poetic Pain, “Sapiosexual,” which he brings to the latest edition of UPROXX Sessions. The 20-year-old melodic rapper croons his way through the passionate ballad, expressing his appreciation for his paramour’s thought process as much as her physical attributes.

While he doesn’t have many features out at the moment, that may soon change. Posting his booking email on Instagram, he offered a guest verse to anyone who can pony up a $15,000 fee — which may turn out to be a strong investment, considering how his profile continues to rise.

Watch Toosii perform “Sapiosexual” above.

