Music

Toosii Added Khalid To The Remix For His Top 20 Track, ‘Favorite Song,’ Ahead Of His New Album

For Toosii‘s brand new remix of his already Top 20 hit, “Favorite Song,” he brought Khalid along for the ride this time.

“I’m on the stage right now / Singing your favorite song,” Toosii notes in the chorus, which they sing together. “Look in the crowd / And you’re nowhere to be found as they sing along.”

“Now you’re right back where you started / And it hit me the most / ‘Cause I care for you and that’s how it goes / And I’m there for you like nobody knows / Since the day I met you, I told you, I won’t turn back / I’m locked in forever and, baby, I promise that,” Khalid adds in his individual verse.

“I’m excited to have Khalid join me on this track,” Toosii said about the collaboration, according to Hypebeast. “He has such a dope and unique voice and I think it really takes an already amazing song to the next level. I’ve been wanting to collab with him on the right track for a while and I think we picked the perfect one.”

Toosii’s new album, Naujour, is also set to drop this summer — with this remix potentially finding its way onto the tracklist.

Check out Toosii’s new remix of “Favorite Song” with Khalid above.

Naujour is out 6/2 via South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records. Find more information here.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Vinyl Releases Of April 2023
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of April 2023
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×