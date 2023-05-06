For Toosii‘s brand new remix of his already Top 20 hit, “Favorite Song,” he brought Khalid along for the ride this time.

“I’m on the stage right now / Singing your favorite song,” Toosii notes in the chorus, which they sing together. “Look in the crowd / And you’re nowhere to be found as they sing along.”

“Now you’re right back where you started / And it hit me the most / ‘Cause I care for you and that’s how it goes / And I’m there for you like nobody knows / Since the day I met you, I told you, I won’t turn back / I’m locked in forever and, baby, I promise that,” Khalid adds in his individual verse.

“I’m excited to have Khalid join me on this track,” Toosii said about the collaboration, according to Hypebeast. “He has such a dope and unique voice and I think it really takes an already amazing song to the next level. I’ve been wanting to collab with him on the right track for a while and I think we picked the perfect one.”

Toosii’s new album, Naujour, is also set to drop this summer — with this remix potentially finding its way onto the tracklist.

Check out Toosii’s new remix of “Favorite Song” with Khalid above.

Naujour is out 6/2 via South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records. Find more information here.