Khalid is back with a sexy new banger. On his new song, “Softest Touch,” he is smitten at the hands of a special woman.

On the new song, the singer delivers his signature low-pitched vocals over a ‘70s-inspired beat, with hopes to win the affection of the lady with the softest touch.

“You’ve got the softest touch, I just can’t get enough / When it comes to you, you are the one I want / You’ve got the softest touch, I just can’t get enough / This touch, you’ll always be the one I want / You’ll always be the one,” sings Khalid on the song’s chorus.

This scorching new single is thought to appear on Khalid‘s upcoming third album. Though he’s kept most of the details about the album rather mum, he revealed in an interview with KIIS-FM this past winter that he is planning to take his time with the project, as he feels it will be a career highlight for him.

“I’m really excited and honestly it’s some of my best music that I’ve made so far in my career,” he said. “Music means so much to me so I don’t want to rush it.”

You can hear “Softest Touch” above.