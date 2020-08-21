As music fans know, Megan Thee Stallion was recently shot and had to have bullets removed from both of her feet. Since the incident, there was a lot of speculation that it was Tory Lanez who shot her, and last night, Megan finally confirmed that to be true. Even before Megan’s confirmation, Kehlani removed a Lanez verse from her album, and now JoJo has followed suit.

JoJo’s latest release, Good To Know, came out back in May, and Lanez features on “Comeback,” as does 30 Roc. JoJo is getting ready to release a deluxe edition of the album on August 28, and she confirmed that Lanez’ verse will not be included on it, as a version without any features is what appears on the tracklist.

Last night, JoJo tweeted, “LOVE RESPECT AND PEACE AND PROTECTION TO @theestallion,” followed by some heart emojis. Also last night, somebody tweeted at JoJo, “Hey @iamjojo can we take Tory off your album in support of this beautiful, smart, talented black woman, @theestallion? I love you.” A fan responded to the tweet, “I heard he’s not gonna be on the deluxe version of the album,” and JoJo replied to that, “Def took him TF off.”

LOVE RESPECT AND PEACE AND PROTECTION TO @theestallion ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — JoJo. (@iamjojo) August 21, 2020

I heard he’s not gonna be on the deluxe version of the album — B.E.L 🍒💋 (@warmmahogany) August 21, 2020

Def took him TF off https://t.co/g71jTOytXB — JoJo. (@iamjojo) August 21, 2020

It might be a tough time for Megan at the moment, but she at least found some satisfaction yesterday when she learned that she had become the first woman to top the Billboard Rap Songwriters chart.

