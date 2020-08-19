The shooting incident that took place between Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion captivated the music world, with many looking to find out what happened that night in the Hollywood Hills. Weeks later, the general consensus labeled Lanez as the aggressor in the situation, as he was reportedly the one who shot Megan twice in the foot. As a result, many have stood with Megan. Among them were Kehlani, who revealed that Tory Lanez’s verse on her song “Can I” would not appear on the upcoming deluxe version of her album It Was Good Until It Wasn’t. Instead, it would be replaced by a yet-to-be-named artist. Joining the crew at Chicago’s WGCI radio station, Kehlani explained her reasoning behind the decision to remove his verse.

“As someone with a large platform, as someone that people look up to, as a woman that makes other women feel safe and empowered, people were asking me, ‘Are you gonna keep somebody on it who doesn’t necessarily make us feel safe or empowered as a woman?'” she said. “And not only that but, you know, this situation was involving someone that I [am] extremely close to, so I just felt like on some loyal sh*t, and on some do the right thing, you have to be responsible. Absolutely I’m changing up the record.” She would also clarify her relationship with Megan saying, “It was business and it was also loyalty to a situation. This is not an industry friendship. That’s really my friend and someone I say I love you to.”

Kehlani’s explainer arrives after she shared a video for “Can I,” which did not feature Lanez but rather sex workers, as she showed appreciation for their work on content-sharing websites like OnlyFans.

