The shooting incident between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez has left fans and peers in the music industry questioning the true nature of the night in question in the Hollywood Hills. Over a month after Tory’s arrest for possession of a concealed weapon, a charge that later brought to light Megan Thee Stallion’s gunshot wounds following her post to Instagram, the Houston rapper took to Instagram Live Thursday night to shed some truth on the situation and voice her frustration with comments and accusations made towards her on social media.

Megan Thee Stallion confirms that Tory Lanez shot her while she was trying to walk away after an argument. He’s done. pic.twitter.com/sqpTAY2pmQ — Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) August 21, 2020

Making sure her viewers understood her loud and clear during her livestream, Megan confirmed that Tory Lanez shot her following an argument in the Hollywood Hills. “Yes, this n**** Tory shot me. You shot me and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and sh*t,” she said during the livestream. She would then question Tory and his team’s decision to spread false information about the shooting, saying “Stop lying, why lie? I don’t understand.”

Megan also gave a bit of detail behind the shooting in her livestream. “It’s only four muhf*ckas in the car. Me, you, my homegirl, and your security, everybody in the car arguing. I’m in the front seat, this n**** in the backseat. I get out the car, I’m done arguing, I don’t want to argue no more, I get out. I’m walking away, this n**** from out the backseat of the car start shooting me. You shot me! I ain’t get cut by no glass.”

Megan would also admit to trying to protect the rapper following the shooting, but could no longer do so after watching the false information spread. “I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you dragging it, you really f*cking dragging it,” she said before addressing the false rumors surrounding the shooting. “Muhf*ckas talking about I hit this n****, I never hit you. Muhf*ckas was like ‘Oh she mad because he was tryna f*ck with Kyle,’ no I wasn’t.”

The Houston rapper’s livestream arrives after she posted pictures of her gunshot wounds in response to rumors about the shooting on social media.

Watch a portion of Megan Thee Stallion’s livestream in the video above.