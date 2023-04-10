tory lanez new trial
Tory Lanez’s Lawyers Pushed Back Their Request For A New Trial

Tory Lanez’s attempt to get a new trial after being found guilty of assault has been delayed. According to court reporter Meghann Cuniff, who was affectionately nicknamed “Meghann Thee Reporter” for her coverage of the original Tory Lanez assault trial, the hearing on Lanez’s motion for a new trial has been rescheduled to next Monday, April 17, at his legal team’s request.

The reason they’re looking for more time likely owes to the stiff opposition put forth by Los Angeles prosecutors. According to Vulture, prosecutors filed a 16-page opposition against Lanez’s motion reading, “The defendant’s brief is replete with colorful rhetoric and conclusory statements, but it lacks substance. Despite being nearly 80 pages long, the defendant has failed to cite a single instance of error in the trial court.”

Lanez’s motion for a new trial rests on his defense’s insistence that evidence was admitted mid-trial, denying them the time to mount an adequate response. The evidence in question appears to be an Instagram comment posted from Tory’s account in response to a post on The Shade Room claiming, “People saying Kelsey shot her.” Tory’s account replied, “That’s not true,” undercutting the defense’s alternate shooter defense. However, it was Tory’s defense’s star witness who kneecapped that defense, admitting that it appeared Tory was the one who fired the shots that injured Megan Thee Stallion. Tory plans to appeal his conviction if his motion for a new trial is denied.

