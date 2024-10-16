Travis Scott has had quite the bounce back from the Astroworld Tragedy.

From his chart-topping return album Utopia to his earth-shaking supporting tour, Travis is back on top. Today (October 15), the 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards crowned that impressive feat by awarding Travis Scott the I Am Hip Hop Award.

However, not everyone is pleased with Travis being honored. During his speech, Travis Scott addressed the naysayers and early career critics. “I can from this generation where they considered us nowhere near hip-hop,” he said. “And everyday I try to push the sound as a producer. Nobody knew what the f*ck I was trying to do [in the beginning]. But I always had this idea and vision…still to this day. Just to take the sound to the next level.”

That criticism is far from over. When Travis was announced as this year’s recipient, users online questioned the decision. However, in the caption of the announcement post (viewable here), BET seemingly replied to the pushback, writing: “From Astroworld vibes to breaking records with legendary tracks while making every stage feel like a movie, Travis truly embodies the culture. This award ain’t just a trophy; it’s a salute to his undeniable influence, hustle, and the way he keeps the game on ‘Sicko Mode’!”

Watch Travis Scott’s full I Am Hip Hop Award acceptance speech above.