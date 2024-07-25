Last August, Travis Scott staged One Night Only In Utopia at Circus Maximus in Rome, Italy to promote his then-newly released album, Utopia. Unfortunately, Scott’s performance was a public safety risk — causing fear of an earthquake due to how many people were jumping up and down at the monument, which was not built to support a concert.

Scott would go on to stage multiple Circus Maximus Tour shows throughout North America. The tour returned to Italy on Tuesday, July 23, and elicited déjà vu.

According to Billboard, 80,000 people in attendance at Ippodromo Snai La Maura in Milan “sparked worries of an earthquake.”

“While the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology didn’t report any earthquakes in Milan, X [formerly Twitter] users complained about vibrations,” Billboard clarified.

Scott posted a video to Instagram showing the ginormous crowd jumping up and down and captioned it, “Last night was a dream. ‘NO THIS ISN’T A FESTIVAL. THIS IS A SHOW ON TOUR’ in the words of Stromberg. Milan y’all owe me nothing. Y’all gave y’all all 80K of y’all had the best time ever.”

Earlier this week, Scott announced a One Night In Utopia show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on October 9.

NEW YORK & NEW JERSEY I WANTED TO DO THIS VENUE DURING THE FIRST LEG,” Scott wrote. “BUT FOOTBALL SEASON HAD IT TIED UP. I HAD TO MAKE SURE WE SPIN THE BLOCK. NEW YORK HAS ALWAYS BEEN THE PLACE FOR ME WHEN I PERFORM IT LETS ME KNOW THE REAL METRIC OF THE RAGE. CANT WAITTTTTT FOR ONE NIGHT IN NEW YORK.”

Scott’s Circus Maximus Tour will rumble through Germany, Spain, and Portugal before he begins his South American leg. The Circus Maximus Tour will hit Mexico City, Mexico on September 21 and East Rutherford, New Jersey on October 9 before concludign with a brief Australia and New Zealand leg. See all of the remaining dates here.