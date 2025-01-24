Travis Scott Is A Rebellious Champ In His Triumphant ‘4X4’ Video

In the video for Travis Scott’s new single “4X4,” the Texas upstart looks to certify his rebel status in a series of tableaux of antiheroes and heels solidifying their powers. The video opens with a nod to dictatorial figures, as Travis is chauffeured in a military vehicle complete with an escort of bodyguards jogging alongside. Elsewhere in the video, he puts some of the pointers Jey Uso undoubtedly gave him to use in a wrestling match, smacking his opponent with a chair and spraying beer like Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Finally, Travis leads a fleet of police cars on a late-night high-speed chase, all interspersed with scenes of Travis performing with a marching band — a smart nod to the sample that drives the Tay Keith-produced instrumental. Travis also premiered the song during halftime at the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. He teased the track on social media ahead of the performance, and now that it’s out, his fans want even more to see what he’s got up his sleeve.

Travis has been working on the follow-up to his album Utopia for the past year, saying, he’s ” f*cking amped” for fans to hear what he’s got coming out next.

Watch Travis Scott’s “4X4” video above.